Torched police vehicle brings jail and $71,000 tab for Grand Rapids rioter

Ronald Allen Raymond, 38, is one of 22 people charged in the late May riot that overtook downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who admitted to stuffing a burning mannequin inside a police cruiser during the downtown Grand Rapids riot has been sentenced to jail and slapped with a $71,000 bill for restitution.

Ronald Allen Raymond, 38, also was placed on probation for five years.

In addition to rioting and destroying a Wyoming police cruiser, Raymond admitted to stealing a tray of fudge from Kilwins.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore sentenced Raymond to a year in jail, crediting him with the more than six months he has already spent locked up.

Raymond was homeless at the time of the May 30-31 riot, court records show. During a February hearing, he pleaded guilty to riot, attempted third-degree arson, malicious destruction of police property and entry without breaking.

Fire was set to seven police cruisers during the riot; five belonged to the City of Wyoming.

Raymond admitted to setting a mannequin on fire and putting it into the back seat of the police cruiser. He also admitted to taking a tray of fudge out of a window that had been shattered at Kilwins on Monroe Center NW.

Two others are listed as co-defendants. John Dupree is awaiting trial; Matthew Hurth has a court hearing scheduled this week.

In all, 22 people were charged in the May 30-31 riot that overtook downtown Grand Rapids following a protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Six defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

