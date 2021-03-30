x
Crime

Torched police vehicle brings jail and $71,000 tab for Grand Rapids rioter

Ronald Allen Raymond, 38, is one of 22 people charged in the late May riot that overtook downtown Grand Rapids.
Ronald A. Raymond, 38, admitted to putting a burning mannequin inside a Wyoming police vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who admitted to stuffing a burning mannequin inside a police cruiser during the downtown Grand Rapids riot has been sentenced to jail and slapped with a $71,000 bill for restitution.

Ronald Allen Raymond, 38, also was placed on probation for five years.

In addition to rioting and destroying a Wyoming police cruiser, Raymond admitted to stealing a tray of fudge from Kilwins.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore sentenced Raymond to a year in jail, crediting him with the more than six months he has already spent locked up.

Raymond was homeless at the time of the May 30-31 riot, court records show. During a February hearing, he pleaded guilty to riot, attempted third-degree arson, malicious destruction of police property and entry without breaking.  

Fire was set to seven police cruisers during the riot; five belonged to the City of Wyoming.

Raymond admitted to setting a mannequin on fire and putting it into the back seat of the police cruiser. He also admitted to taking a tray of fudge out of a window that had been shattered at Kilwins on Monroe Center NW.

Two others are listed as co-defendants. John Dupree is awaiting trial; Matthew Hurth has a court hearing scheduled this week. 

In all, 22 people were charged in the May 30-31 riot that overtook downtown Grand Rapids following a protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. 

Six defendants have pleaded guilty so far.

