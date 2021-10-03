Accused rioters have their day in court; only two of 22 cases have been resolved

Twenty-two people have been charged with riot and related offenses for damage in downtown Grand Rapids May 30-31; only two of the defendants have been sentenced.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the more than nine months since rioting heavily damaged businesses and public buildings in downtown Grand Rapids, felony cases against the accused participants are slowly working their way through court.

Two of the defendants had hearings on Tuesday.

Three others recently pleaded guilty and await sentencing, while two others have already been sentenced.

The only minor to be prosecuted for riot was sentenced to time in a juvenile detention facility. And the first adult to be sentenced, 22-year-old Clare Newhall, had her case handled in secrecy. The judge closed Newhall’s hearing to the public under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

Many of the defendants have rejected plea offers and instead plan to take their cases to trial.

Grand Rapids police, meanwhile, have ramped down investigative efforts and placed resources elsewhere. The last criminal warrant was issued in late November.

“If we receive additional tips or additional information, we’ll certainly act on those,’’ Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said. “But at some point, we have to move forward.’’

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Kylia Celeste Brooks had her felony case moved to Kent County Circuit Court. She’s charged with riot and a misdemeanor count of arson.

Howard Eugene Nall, 34, had a Tuesday afternoon status conference in Kent County Circuit Court. He has until late May to decide if he wants to accept a plea deal or take his case to trial.

Nall has two pending cases. In addition to riot, he’s accused of destroying a ticket dispenser/payment machine at the Ellis Parking lot on Pearl Street NW and taking beer from Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar on Monroe Avenue NW.

In February, three men entered guilty pleas and await sentencing.

They are Ronald Raymond, 38, Byron L. Castaneda, 21, and Xavier Pinkley, 25. The charge of riot is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It’s been a year since Kent County Circuit Court held its last jury trial. Judicial proceedings have been delayed due to the pandemic, but efforts are underway to return to jury trials, with coronavirus safeguards in place.

“There are more in-person hearings, but it’s not fully open,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “We’re looking at probably May or June when we’re hoping to start getting trials back.’’

