GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Firefighters are working to extinguish an overnight house fire in Kent County.

Kent County Central Dispatch says the call came in shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 4600 block of Billmar St. SW near the intersection with Thunderbird Ave. SW.

Officials say it appears everyone made it out of the home safely and there have been no reports of any injuries.

There is no information on what caused the fire yet.

Grandville Fire Department is leading the investigation with help from Wyoming and Georgetown Twp. fire departments.

