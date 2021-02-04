No injuries after morning house fire in Holland

Crews arrived around 10:30 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a two story home.

Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire on West 22nd Street in Holland.

Crews arrived around 10:30 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a two story home. Everyone made it out without injury.

Crews stayed on scene putting out the fire for about two and a half hours.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but initial indications suggest that the fire was not intentional and may have been a result of wiring in the attic catching fire.

It is estimated that the damage to the home could cost around $50,000.

