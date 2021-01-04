Kentwood police partner with Lacks to support local businesses

The pop-up event yesterday served to thank community members for buying locally.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In an effort to support local restaurants during the pandemic, the Kentwood Police Department partnered with Lacks Enterprises, Inc. to surprise local employees at a pop-up event on Wednesday.

Through a $1,000 donation from Lacks, about 100 customers of El Ganadero Mexican Grille on Division Ave. and Mr. Burger on 44th Street SE received $10 toward their lunch orders. Representatives from both the police department and Lacks presented the donations to customers as a "thank you" for buying locally.

This event is part of the Kentwood Police Department's local business showcase series, which aims to highlight and support community businesses through both receiving and giving donations.

Any local businesses interested in donating can call Sgt. Tim Wierenga at 616-656-6561.

