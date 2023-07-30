24-year-old man injured after gas station shooting in Grand Rapids

The shooting took place around 5:20 a.m. at a gas station near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) confirmed a 24-year-old man is injured after being shot in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place around 5:20 a.m. at a gas station near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Eastern Avenue.

GRPD confirmed the man was hospitalized and is expected to recover, but is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police did not have any information on a suspect and said no arrests have been made at this time. They are continuing to investigate.

