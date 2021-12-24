911 call, court documents: alleged Oxford shooter's parents remain flight risk

James and Jennifer Crumbley had four phones in their possession when they were arrested.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — On December 3, 2021, James and Jennifer Crumbley's attorney said the couple would be turning themselves in, and were not evading authorities. At 10:43p.m, a 911 call came in identifying the parents of the alleged Oxford High school Shooter, and hours later, the pair was in custody.

"The parents of the shooter that are running away, " the 911 caller said. "they're here."

The Crumbleys were discovered more than 30 miles away from Oxford at an empty building in Detroit. Law enforcement had issued a 'Be on the Lookout' order for them earlier that day.

"Oakland County said, Call if you see anything," the 911 caller said. "I just went to go park my car and switch it around at my office, and there was a Kia that looked like their car." As the caller went to move their car, they claimed to see Jennifer Crumbley sitting outside of it.

The couple's attorney filed a motion to have bond reduced to $100,000, but the Oakland County prosecutor issued a strong rebuttal in the form of a 35 page motion.

The motion claims the car was parked "in a manner that would make reading the license plate less visible." It also alleges the two withdrew a large sum of money from their bank account, and turned off their cell phones, purchasing two additional burners. At the time of their arrest, according to the motion, the Crumbleys had four cell phones on them, "at least one of the four burner phones had been intentionally smashed.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald goes on to argue the two are "at greater risk of flight now than they were at the time of arraignment," citing extramarital affairs and connections to the state of Florida as evidence to prove they would not stay together.

"It is possible, even likely, that defendants will go their separate ways." McDonald says in the motion. "Defendants have already made it clear their son's presence will not keep them here."

Also in the motion are scathing allegations against the parents of the alleged shooter in terms of negligence and knowledge regarding their son's violent tendencies. The motion claims James and Jennifer Crumbley were aware of their son's depression, spurred by "Their son's only friend moved at the end of October" and the death of their family dog.

"Instead of paying attention to their son and getting him help," The motion says, "they bought him a gun."

Later in the motion McDonald argues evidence will prove willful ignorance on by The parents of the alleged oxford shooter, including a past of torturing animals. "Even leaving a baby bird's head in a jar on his bedroom floor," the motion said, "Which he later took and placed in a school bathroom. Meanwhile, the defendants were focused on themselves and their own issues, including things like extra-marital affairs, financial issues, and substance abuse issues."

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.