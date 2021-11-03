Armed robbery at Wyoming cellphone store brings felony charges for teens

Suspects wearing masks robbed the Metro by T-Mobile store Wednesday evening and fled in a stolen vehicle, which police recovered.

WYOMING, Mich. — Three teens face numerous charges for a Wednesday evening cellphone store robbery in Wyoming that also led to a short pursuit before the suspects were arrested at an apartment where stolen items were recovered.

One of the suspects, 17, will be charged as an adult. Two others face charges in juvenile court, Wyoming police said.

Although cellphone store break-ins were a common occurrence throughout metro Grand Rapids last summer and fall, incidents had tapered off in recent months.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said a task force that had been looking into the rash of break-ins last summer and into the fall was discontinued after the crimes became less frequent.

Some two dozen defendants have been charged with targeting cellphone stores last year, he said.

“Throughout the whole Kent County area and even Ottawa County, there were a lot of smash and grabs with cellphones being stolen,’’ Wyoming Police Lt. Eric Wiler said.

The incident on Wednesday, he said, “is the first robbery of a cellphone store we’ve had in a while.’’

It happened about 7:45 p.m. at the Metro by T-Mobile store on Clyde Park Avenue at 44th Street SW.

Four masked individuals entered the business and one of the four pointed a gun at the clerk, Wiler said. They grabbed merchandise and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Wyoming police spotted the suspect vehicle at 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW, and a pursuit ensued.

Police discontinued the pursuit because it became too dangerous, Wiler said.

The getaway vehicle was found parked on 50th Street SW just west of South Division Avenue. Officers located the suspects in a nearby apartment. Seven juveniles were detained.

At this point, three are facing charges, Wiler said.

“An armed robbery charge definitely carries more than a burglary charge,’’ he said.

