Basketball referee charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing Muskegon basketball coach

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Michigan high school basketball referee has been charged with assault for putting his hands on a coach and pushing him with about a minute left in a close game.

Online records show the misdemeanor charge was filed against William Ripple of Kentwood in Muskegon County District Court. Ripple couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The incident last Friday involved Ripple and Muskegon coach Keith Guy. Video showed the referee putting his hands on Guy's chest late in a boys basketball game against Zeeland East. The Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended Ripple.

