WALKER, Mich. — A car that was left running outside the Millennium Auto Wash & Detail Center on Alpine Avenue was stolen Tuesday.

The driver was stopped in the area of Turner Avenue NW and West River Drive around 11 a.m.

Police tell us the car was there to be detailed and was in the parking lot running when it was stolen. The car was initially pulled over for not having a license plate, but while the car was pulled over, the shop owner was on phone with 911 to report a theft.

The suspect, who was arrested, has a home in Michigan and police said he might be linked to other car thefts in Illinois and Indiana. He was taken into custody without incident by Walker Police. The department tells us the case is still under investigation.

A worker at the car wash said managers are reviewing security procedures to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

