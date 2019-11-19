BURR OAK, Mich. — Police are looking for a stolen truck that was taken from Burr Oak Township in St. Joseph County.

The truck is a dark green, 1993 Ford F-250. Michigan State Police said it was taken from the 63000 block of Needham Road between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 19.

It has a large blue and white Ford Racing emblem on the hood.

Anyone with information can call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

MORE CRIME STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.