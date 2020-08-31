Cow Tipped: Iconic cow statues vandalized, stolen in South Haven

The cows – Blue Moo and Baby Blue – were subject to vandalism in the early hours of Monday morning.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — For those who grew up visiting South Haven, the Sherman’s Dairy Bar cow statues are a West Michigan icon. Now, though, lovers of the statues are in mourning.

The cows – Blue Moo and Baby Blue – were subject to vandalism in the early hours of Monday morning.

The shop shared the news on its Facebook page Monday, saying that Blue Moo was tipped over and Baby Blue was stolen sometime between the hours of 12:30 and 8 a.m.

South Haven Police has been notified of the vandalism, but the shop is asking for community help in finding the perpetrators. Anyone with information is asked to contact South Haven Police.

“We are heartbroken,” the post reads. “These things can’t be replaces.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.