Experts suggest taking kids to campgrounds for online learning

MICHIGAN, USA — For many parents this fall, the idea of having their kids at home for school is a challenging one.

"It really does seem very daunting and very overwhelming," says Wendy Hilton, co-owner of Hip Homeschool Moms. "Especially for parents who were not already planning to teach their kids at home."

But some experts believe all it takes to make it a positive experience is getting outside. Hilton, who owns Hip Homeschool Moms with her partner Trish Corleu, has home schooled all three of her kids. She says campgrounds are a great way to get the kids more excited about virtual class.

Hilton suggests finding family oriented campgrounds that offer educational activities outside of schoolwork, or looking online for printable nature lessons.

"Just print them out, take them with you and its something you can enjoy with your kids while you're there," says Hilton.

Jellystone Park Campgrounds, with locations in South Haven and Silver Lake, are working to accommodate more families who are having to learn at home. Trent Hershenson, VP of marketing with Jellystone, has young kids who have been in online school since the spring. He believes outdoor learning provides an advantage over sitting on the couch.

"Its obviously a lot harder for a kid to focus for that many hours," says Hershenson. "If they do a half hour's work and then want to go outside and go hiking or spend 15 minutes out in nature then reset and come back in, whether its completing an assignment or switching subjects or something, it's much easier to do that."

Hilton hopes that regardless of how they do it, parents will cherish the extra time they have with their kids.

"If absolutely nothing else, your year will not be wasted if you just enjoy each other's company," says Hilton. "Do some fun educational things together, but allow yourself to enjoy this time you have with your kids."

For more tips from Hilton, visit her website here.