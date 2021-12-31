Don't drink and drive | Michigan State Police increasing patrols during New Year's Eve weekend

They'll be doing traffic enforcement and will be looking for drunk drivers and other moving violations.

WALKER, Mich. — You'll have to worry about more than just slick conditions on the roads this weekend. Drunk drivers will be out there as well.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, in 2019, more people died in drunk driving crashes during the Christmas and New Year's holiday period than any other time that year.

Michigan State Police will have additional troopers on the roads this holiday weekend. They'll be doing traffic enforcement and will be looking for drunk drivers and other moving violations.

"We also have grant money from the office of highway safety planning for increased OWI enforcement," said Lt. Derrick Carroll, a spokesperson with MSP 7th District.

There are numerous things troopers are trained to look for when looking for people driving drunk or high including: speeding, weaving within a lane and disregarding traffic control device signals or stop signs.

According to MSP's holiday crash statistics, during the New Year's Holiday period from Dec. 31, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021, there were ten deadly crashes where 12 people died.

In one of the crashes, alcohol was a factor and in six crashes it's unknown if alcohol was a factor.

Lt. Carroll said the best thing to do if you're going to go out to celebrate is to plan ahead.

"Either stay home or if you're going to an event, make sure you have a designated driver or you have another means of way home like Uber or a taxi cab to get to your destination safely," he said. "I like to say, you want your first picture of the new year to be with friends and not a mugshot."

If you see someone driving impaired, call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.