Man arraigned on murder charges after woman's body was found in the snow

The Barry County Prosecutor's Office issued open murder and felony firearm charges against the Nashville man.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been issued against a man in the murder of a woman whose body was found in the snow yesterday.

According to a press release, around 1 p.m. Nashville Police and Barry County Sheriff's Office were notified of a possible assault/murder at or near a residence on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

A deceased female body was located and covered in snow in the area.

It is alleged that a Nashville man, Andrew John-Lafey, beat and shot the female victim, whose name is being withheld at this time.

The Barry County Prosecutor's Office has issued murder charges against Lafey of open murder and felony firearm.

Lafey was arraigned on Thursday and his bond has been set at $500,000 cash or surety.

