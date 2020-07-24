x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

crime

Fight leads to shots fired into a home

No injuries are known at this time.
Credit: 13 OYS
Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fight on College Avenue and Bissell Street NE, resulted in gun shots being fired into a home.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a vehicle involved fled the the scene but was located by officers at College Avenue and Cedar Street with a bullet hole in it.

Officers are attempting to track the suspect with a K-9 unit from the unoccupied vehicle. 

No injuries are known at this time. 

This story is developing, please check back for details.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.