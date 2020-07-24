Fight leads to shots fired into a home

No injuries are known at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fight on College Avenue and Bissell Street NE, resulted in gun shots being fired into a home.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a vehicle involved fled the the scene but was located by officers at College Avenue and Cedar Street with a bullet hole in it.

Officers are attempting to track the suspect with a K-9 unit from the unoccupied vehicle.

No injuries are known at this time.

This story is developing, please check back for details.

