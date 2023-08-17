Former Kent County gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting young victims headed to trial

Shannon Guay, 49, is accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 young children between 1990 and 2012.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Editor's note: The story below contains descriptions of sexual assault. This may not be suitable for all readers.

A judge has ordered a former Kent County man and gymnastics coach to head to trial.

Several victims shared testimony in Thursday's hearing.

Even though they're adults now, they were just young girls at the time so we're only airing their voices and not showing their faces. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will refer to them by their initials.

One victim, B.C., testified she started doing gymnastics at Aerials and Baranis when she was 6 or 7 years old and that's where she met Shannon Guay, also known as Coach Jake.

She says she had odd interactions with him that made her uncomfortable.

This allegedly happened in the observation deck of the gym during practice.

"I remember a situation where he was standing behind me at one point and had reached in front of me. He grabbed my crotch. I don't remember what exactly happened after that, but I do remember telling him no and him getting upset with me and grabbing me by my shoulders and telling me it was okay because he loved me. He was upset because I wouldn't tell him I loved him back," B.C. said in court Thursday.

She testified he also hugged her from behind multiple times, touching her chest.

He also would kiss her on the forehead which no other coaches would do.

She says she was scared at the time, so she didn't tell anyone about what happened.

Three other victims, who are all sisters, testified Guay sexually abused them while they were visiting their older sister's apartment and at their mother's home.

A total of six victims are expected to testify Thursday.

Law enforcement previously said in June they believe there are more victims out there, and shared their findings with jurisdictions in Washington, Texas, Florida and California, where Shannon Guay worked as a gymnastics coach.

Here are the date ranges and places he's lived:

Michigan: 1990-1997 and again in the early 2000s until 2012

Washington: 1997 through 2004

California: 2012 through 2020

Texas: 2020 through 2022

Florida: 2022 through 2023

"Our hearts go out to the women that have been impacted by this offender," Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. "If you were a victim of this offender, we want you to come forward. There are resources for you."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline at 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.



