More than a dozen victims come forward during Kent County gymnastics coach sexual assault case

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they've contacted law enforcement in Washington, Texas, Florida and California where Shannon Guay worked as a gymnastics coach.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Florida man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young children in three different locations in Kent County is facing additional charges as more victims have come forward.

Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested in Florida at his home in Punta Gorda in May on charges of sexual abuse of children as young as 4 while he was a gymnastics coach in Kent County.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker and Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said Guay is facing 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct and a kidnapping charge.

Initially, law enforcement knew of five victims, but now they know of at least 10 claiming sexual abuse that the prosecutor could file charges for.

Due to the statute of limitations, three additional women shared their accounts but law enforcement could not file charges.

The prosecutor still wants to talk to victims who haven't contacted law enforcement about the alleged abuse because while charges might not be filed for them, their testimony could be vital for other victims in a trial.

"If there are more people out there, don't think, 'well, it's too old, we can't do anything.' Those victims may be used in court to support other victims," Kent County Prosecutor said.

Law enforcement believes there are more victims out there, and shared their findings with jurisdictions in Washington, Texas, Florida and California where Shannon Guay worked as a gymnastics coach.

"Our hearts go out to the women that have been impacted by this offender," Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

"If you were a victim of this offender, we want you to come forward. There are resources for you."

Guay's next hearing is set for August.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available. Reach out to the YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Helpline at 616-454-YWCA (616-454-9922) or the Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent Country at 616-336-5160.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.