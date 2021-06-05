x
Crime

Fruitport Twp. police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.
Credit: Fruitport Police/Facebook
Fruitport police cruiser

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Fruitport Township Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of E Sherman Boulevard that left one person dead and two people injured, according to police.

Police say the incident was reported Friday night around 11:11 p.m. 

