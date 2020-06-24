Police arrest man in brutal attack on city's West side

The victims are currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department have arrested a subject in connection to a brutal attack on the city's West side.

Police were called around 6 a.m. to a report of two people who had been assaulted and needed medical attention around Hamilton Avenue NW and Richmond Street NW.

Police found two adult victims, one male and one female, with numerous injuries and signs of hypothermia. They are currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

Investigation led to an adult male who experiences homelessness on the Northeast side of the city. After significant investigative breakthroughs the suspect was lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and detectives will present the case to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office some time Thursday.

Investigators would still like to talk to anyone who may have information on this crime. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Obserer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

