Crime

GRPD responding to active situation on city's SE side

Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is setting up a heavy presence on Hall Street and Fuller Avenue Sunday evening due to an active situation.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, as details are unknown at this time.

Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more.

