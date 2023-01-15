GRPD responding to active situation on city's SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is setting up a heavy presence on Hall Street and Fuller Avenue Sunday evening due to an active situation.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more, as details are unknown at this time.
Drivers are being told to seek alternative routes and to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more.
