GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot twice in the upper leg Saturday evening, Grand Rapids Police said.

The shooting occurred at Degage Ministries at 144 S. Division Avenue around 6:40 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening, but the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police said there are three suspects, all of them are male. They are not identifying the victim yet.

This is the second shooting to occur in Grand Rapids on Saturday. A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest outside of Metro Bar on S. Division Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

