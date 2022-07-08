Woman, 1-year-old injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman and a 1-year-old were shot early Friday morning in Grand Rapids.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Wealthy Street SE. Both the woman and child were found at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.
