Employee making repairs to production line at Fremont Gerber facility dies on the job

An investigation is currently underway and operations at the facility have temporarily stopped.

FREMONT, Mich. — An employee has died at the Gerber Products Company in Newaygo County Thursday.

It is not yet known what led to the incident. An investigation is currently underway and operations at the facility have been temporarily stopped.

A Nestlé spokesperson released this statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE following the incident:

"We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees died in an accident today while conducting repairs on a line in our facility in Fremont, Michigan. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our sympathies are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We are conducting an investigation into the situation and are fully cooperating with police in their investigation. To assist both the investigation and our employees, we have temporarily stopped operations at the facility and have made employee support resources available to our local team."

The Gerber plant is located in Fremont, Michigan, about 45 miles from Grand Rapids. The facility opened in the 1920's and employs more than 500 people in the area.

The facility was recently expanded in 2020 to add additional production capacity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.