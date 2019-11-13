GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department were called to a home on the city's southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

GRPD said officers are assisting Michigan State Police from Calhoun County s in the search for a suspect wanted on a weapons charge. Police said the suspect is in a house in the 400 block of Woodlawn Street SE.

Initially police told us officers were looking for a homicide suspect but when an update was provided on scene police said officers were just looking for a person wanted on weapons charges.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday police were still on scene working to find the suspect.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

