GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Police Department were called to a home on the city's southeast side Wednesday afternoon.
GRPD said officers are assisting Michigan State Police from Calhoun County s in the search for a suspect wanted on a weapons charge. Police said the suspect is in a house in the 400 block of Woodlawn Street SE.
Initially police told us officers were looking for a homicide suspect but when an update was provided on scene police said officers were just looking for a person wanted on weapons charges.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday police were still on scene working to find the suspect.
This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Police: 2 teenagers arrested for making threat against Kalamazoo school
- Allendale man ejected from vehicle, injured in accident
- ‘Con man’ coin collector linked to $100,000 in losses in several states
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.