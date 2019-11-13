ALLENDALE, Mich. -- A 21-year-old man from Allendale was injured in an accident Wednesday morning after being ejected from his vehicle.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-car accident at 48th Avenue and West Campus Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Deputies found a 21-year-old Allendale man outside of his vehicle and a second vehicle against a building.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Ohio, was traveling southbound when he hit the Allendale man's vehicle.

Deputies said the Allendale man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The man from Ohio was.

Life EMS responded to the scene and units are still on scene investigating the accident.

