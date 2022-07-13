No one hurt in shots fired incident on city's NW side

No one was injured in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident on the city's northwest side.

Police say they were called to the scene on reports of shots fired around 2:40 p.m. on Fremont Avenue NW.

When they arrived on scene they found no victims and no suspects. Police are still investigating what may have led to the incident.

No suspects have been arrested. It remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

