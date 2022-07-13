Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Jamestown Twp.

The crash caused the driver of the motorcycle to be ejected.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Eaton Rapids resident was seriously injured after a crash in Jamestown Twp. Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Byron Road, east of 8th Avenue.

Investigation on scene showed a 16-year-old from Saugatuck attempting to turn into a private drive on Byron Road and failed to yield right of way to the 39-year-old who was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash. The crash caused the driver of the motorcycle to be ejected.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The 16-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Byron Road was shutdown for a short period of time while police investigated the scene. It has since reopened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.