Drivers, beware: Generator moving through Walker again Tuesday

WALKER, Michigan — A large generator will be moving through Walker, causing traffic delays, for the second time in a little over a month.

On Tuesday, July 12, the generator will be moving through the south end of Walker, following the same route as it did in June. It'll enter the city on Butterworth, head over to Wilson, then go north to Lake Michigan Drive.

The generator is expected to go west until it reaches its destination in Ottawa County near 8th Avenue.

Officials say drivers should expect delays. The move will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to take several hours, as the equipment moves under 10 mph.

Previously, the generator did not make it to Wilson until after rush hour and was done by 12:30 p.m.

The generator requires special equipment for transporting and roads will be closed to accommodate for it, as it may use all lanes.

Police say using alternative routes is highly encouraged. Walker Police will be assisting the crew with traffic control.

