Holland man charged with murder following deadly stabbing

Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, was charged with open murder in the deadly stabbing of 32-year-old Quinn Hallacy. The two were married, authorities say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Holland husband accused of stabbing his wife multiple times and killing her inside their Ottawa County home Monday has been charged.

Matthew Richard Hallacy, 45, of Holland, was arraigned Wednesday in the 58th District Court. He was charged with open murder in the deadly stabbing of 32-year-old Quinn Hallacy.

Hallacy was denied bond and remains in the Ottawa County Jail.

The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. on the 6200 block of 120th Avenue in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said three children, ages 10, 10, and 7 were home at the time of the assault. They ran to the neighbor's house to call for help and stayed there until deputies arrived on the scene.

According to Capt. Sparks, when they got to the home where Hallacy was found dead, he had fled the scene in a vehicle, taking one of the children with him. It's not clear which child this was.

Capt. Sparks said that it was only a short time later that the suspect who police confirmed to be the husband of the deceased victim, was apprehended by police in the City of Holland with the help of the Holland Department of Public Safety.

