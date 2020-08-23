Husband charged with wife's murder in South Haven

The victim was 48-year-old Kimberly Halstead.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The husband of a woman found dead in South Haven Wednesday has been arrested and charged with murder, police say.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19 at approximately 11 p.m., South Haven Police officers responded to a call of an unconscious female at a home on Pearl Street. Upon arrival, officers determined that the female was deceased and that foul play was involved.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, officers arrested 36-year-old Randy Halstead, the victim's husband. He was transported and lodged at Van Buren County Jail.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Halstead was arraigned in the 7th District Court West on Open Murder and Habitual Offender charges. He remains lodged at the Van Buren County jail and has a preliminary examination hearing set for Sept. 2.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269-637-5151.

