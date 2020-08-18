Muskegon Heights officer shot in the line of duty presented with Medal of Honor, Purple Heart

Muskegon Heights Police Officer Robert Kooi was shot July 6, 2019 while trying to apprehend a suspect connected to a shooting earlier that same day.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Officer Robert Kooi was presented with the Michigan Association of Chiefs Police's Medal of Honor and Purple Heart Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The awards presented during an event at the Muskegon Heights football field and in front of members of Kooi's family, and representatives from police departments around Muskegon County.

It's been just over a year since Kooi was shot one time in the arm by a suspect fleeing from East Park Manor.

Kooi returned to full duty with the Muskegon Heights Police force earlier this year.

The awards are the highest the Michigan Association Chief's of Police can bestow upon a police officer.

"I know everyday officers put ourselves on the line and we don't always get credit for it," Kooi said following the ceremony. "I don't just accept this honor on behalf of myself, but on behalf of every officer out there that's putting their life on the line."

Kooi was shot while trying to apprehend Dayvon Davis, a suspect in an earlier shooting. Cameras at the East Park Manor recorded the suspect pulling a gun, and shooting officer Kooi in the arm then fleeing the apartment property.

During a court hearing last year the video played as evidence shows Kooi dropping to the ground while the gunman fled.

"After that I just felt a large amount of pain in my arm," Kooi said while testifying at the hearing. "The bullet traveled straight thru my arm and exited out of my triceps."

Davis is being held in the Muskegon County Jail and awaits trial in Muskegon County Circuit Court on multiple felony charges.

"I'm so proud," said Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

A week after major surgery to his arm Thomas says he had to tell Kooi he couldn't return to work. Thomas says that started a string of weekly requests from his officer.

"He wanted to go on a ride-a-long and I said 'no you can't do that,'" Thomas said. "He comes back asking can I work in the report room, I said 'no, go home and rest.'"

Police arrested Davis 10 days after the shooting. At the time he was armed with a 9-mm pistol. According to police, he was also wearing body armor.

