Inmate seeks release for ‘tragic and horrible actions’ that killed dad and 2 kids

The May 3, 1996 crash killed a father and two of his children in Muskegon County. Phillip Gonzalez was drunk and fleeing police; he wants his freedom.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — He concedes that his drunken flight from police resulted in the deaths of three people, and he made the cavalier comment that “everyone has to die sometime,’’ but Phillip Gonzalez says it is time for him to leave prison.

“I was a horrible person. I admit that,’’ Gonzalez said at a public hearing to consider his possible parole. “I want to be a good person.’’

Gonzalez has been locked up 25 years for a Muskegon County crash that devastated a family of five. He was sentenced to three life terms for second-degree murder.

While fleeing from police, Gonzalez blew through a Muskegon County stop sign and struck a Ford Explorer carrying a family of five.

Travis Burmingham Sr., 31, and two of his children, ages 10 and 8, died. Burmingham's wife and a third child, 5, survived.

When police told him that three people died, Gonzalez responded: “Well, everyone has to die sometime.’’

“I was very hurtful, very mean, very vindictive,’’ Gonzalez said during a virtual hearing Tuesday before the Michigan Parole Board. “I was completely in the wrong. I was a complete mess.’’

The May 3, 1996 crash happened at Laketon Avenue and Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township after police first tried to stop Gonzalez on U.S. 31 north of Holland.

Gonzalez fled police; speeds topped 100 mph. At the time of the crash, his blood alcohol level was .13%. It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level above .08%.

Gonzalez was charged with three counts of second-degree murder. He was convicted by a Muskegon County jury and sentenced to three terms of life.

But because second-degree murder is not punishable by mandatory life, Gonzalez is eligible for parole.

He was interviewed in 2006, and his file was reviewed in 2011, and again in 2015, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

After each of those interviews, there was “no interest to proceed further,’’ Gautz said.

Earlier this year, it was decided to have a public hearing to consider Gonzalez's possible parole. The virtual hearing was held Tuesday, May 18, with Jerome L. Warfield, a member of the parole board, presiding.

Gonzalez addressed the hearing; there were no comments from members of the public on behalf of the Burmingham family, nor did the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office weigh in on Tuesday.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Alicia Lane, who questioned Gonzalez during Tuesday’s virtual hearing, said the AG’s office will submit its position to the parole board at a later date.

It could be two months or more before a decision is forthcoming, Gautz said.

“At that point, it takes a majority of the 10 members, which would be six votes, for there to be a parole decision granted,’’ Gautz said.

