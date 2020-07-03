OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A person was arrested Friday night after he or she shot at someone in what deputies are calling a "road rage incident", according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect shot at the victim's car around 11 p.m. Friday near the area of 24th Avenue and Riley Street. The person who was shot at is OK and there are also no damages to their car.

Deputies arrested the suspect, whose identity is being withheld until their arraignment, after the suspect gave a description to authorities.

The suspect's gun was recovered by deputies and they were charged with multiple charges. They are lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

