Kent County Deputy shot in the hand while conducting welfare check

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, authorities said.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — A deputy with the Kent County Sheriff's Office was shot in the hand during a welfare check in Gaines Township Thursday.

Police on scene say deputies were called to the 500 block of Sunbrook Street SE for a welfare check. When they arrived on the scene they found a man dead inside the home. 

Detectives were on the scene when a person arrived at the home. Police say the detectives approached the vehicle and noticed the person had a rifle. 

There was a struggle that resulted in an officer being shot in the hand. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was taken into custody and charges are pending. 

The deputy is expected to be OK. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the initial death.

