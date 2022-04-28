x
Victory Inn damaged by fire

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Credit: Norton Shores Fire Department Facebook page
The fire broke out just after midnight Thursday.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the old Victory Inn and Suites in Roosevelt Park Thursday morning.

It broke out just after midnight, and crews were able to get it under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the fire.

Credit: Norton Shores Fire Department Facebook page

Victory Inn has been closed for several years. A judge forced it to shut down in 2019 after multiple code violations, and for operating without a business license.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

