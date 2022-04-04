Suspect in fatal Muskegon stabbing appears in court

Charles Manurs is charged with tampering with evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and lying to police in connection to a fatal stabbing.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly stabbing in Muskegon over the weekend appeared in court Monday.

Charles Manurs, 57, was arrested Saturday after 54-year-old Edward Gray was stabbed in the lobby of Hartford Terrace Apartments in Muskegon. Gray was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Manurs is charged with tampering with evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and lying to police. He is not being charged with homicide at this time, but the investigation continues.

“It’s alleged that you did knowingly and willingly make a statement or statements to the officer that he or she knew was false, that you knew was false, or misleading, regarding the following material: Allegedly that Edward Gray, the victim, took out and/or waved around a gun prior to being stabbed and the officer was conducting a criminal investigation for homicide," said Judge Ladas Hoopes in the 60th District Court.

Manurs responded by shaking his head.

"This is wild,” he said.

Investigators say Manurs and Gray knew each other.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

