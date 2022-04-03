Police investigating after Muskegon man stabbed, killed Saturday

A suspect is in custody, police say.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating after a Muskegon man was stabbed and killed Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the lobby of Hartford Terrace Apartments in Muskegon around 3:30 p.m. A 54-year-old man was found with an apparent stab wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified a suspect, a 57-year-old Muskegon man, and took him into custody without incident. The victim and suspect knew each other, according to investigators.

The suspect is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on open murder charges.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.