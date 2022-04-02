17-year-old ejected from car in Mecosta Co. crash, seriously injured

The SUV containing three 17-year-olds rolled several times, ejecting a backseat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Aetna Township, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Howard City was driving east on Jefferson Road around 12:36 p.m. on Saturday. He attempted to turn north onto 200th Avenue when his vehicle was struck by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old from Morley.

The SUV rolled several times, ejecting a 17-year-old backseat passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt. The individual was transported to DeVos Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

The 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.

The Howard City man was minorly injured, but refused treatment.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.