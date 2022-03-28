Police: Alcohol is a believed factor in Caledonia Twp. crash

Police say alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash in Caledonia Township left one dead and one injured Saturday evening.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 p.m. along 84th Street near Whitneyville Avenue.

Police say 34-year-old Tiffany Tietz of Middleville was driving a pickup truck when she lost control, causing the truck to roll over. Tietz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the truck, 53-year-old Lawrence VanPutten of Freeport, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

