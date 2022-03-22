One dead following crash with Grand Haven school bus on US-31

The woman was unable to slow down in time to avoid the collision and hit the back of the school bus, police said. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A woman is dead after crashing into a Grand Haven Area School District bus on southbound US-31, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The 47-year-old woman from Muskegon was driving in a blue Honda south of Taft Street in Spring Lake Township around 4:30 p.m. The school bus was slowed due to a traffic backup.

The woman was unable to slow down in time to avoid the collision and hit the back of the school bus, police said. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident and the driver was uninjured.

Southbound US-31 was closed for several hours while officers investigated, but is now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (616-738-4000) or Ottawa County Central Dispatch (800-249-0911).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.