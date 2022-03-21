Man identified, charged in crash that killed man in Holland Township

Oscar Mar-arteagao, a 27-year-old from Holland, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. He pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been charged for the collision that killed one pedestrian and involved six other parked cars in Holland Township Saturday night.

Oscar Mar-arteagao, a 27-year-old from Holland, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. He pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 8:17 p.m. near the intersection of Butternut Drive and Rose Park Drive.

Police said Mar-arteagao was driving south on Butternut in a pickup when he sideswiped a car, lost control and drove onto the sidewalk on the west side of the street. He is accused of hitting a pedestrian and six separate parked cars before coming to a stop, investigators reported.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old Holland man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial police report says drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The felony could mean up to 15 years behind bars and/or a $10,000 fine. Mar-arteagao is being held in the Ottawa County Jail and his bond is set at $250,000.

