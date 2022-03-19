At least one killed after six cars crash in Holland Twp.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Butternut Drive and Rose Park Drive.

HOLLAND, Mich. — At least one person is dead following a six-car crash in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Butternut Drive and Rose Park Drive.

Lanes going northbound and southbound are closed while police are investigating. Everyone is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

