Man arraigned in stolen vehicle crash in Holland that killed unborn child

Juan Alejandro Lira IV was charged Thursday in connection to a Holland crash involving a stolen vehicle.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in Wednesday's crash in Holland that left an unborn child dead and two teenagers injured was arraigned Thursday.

Juan Alejandro Lira IV was charged in two separate incidents related to the crash.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer for the Holland Department of Public Safety noticed an illegally parked vehicle and went to issue a citation. When approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed that it was occupied by a man and that the ignition lock cylinder was damaged and the license plate didn't match the registration.

When the officer questioned the driver, a 21-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and asked him to step out of the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Versa. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Kalamazoo area.

In connection to this incident, Lira was charged with flee and elude third degree and operating a motor vehicle without a license. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash/surety.

Later on Wednesday, the vehicle was spotted by an officer around 8:15 a.m. The officer pursued the vehicle, which accelerated quickly away from the cruiser. Lira allegedly ran two stop signs at Central Avenue and River Avenue and struck a 2011 Dodge Caravan which was heading northbound on River.

The Caravan had one occupant, a 35-year-old man from Fennville.

The Nissan had two occupants along with Lira, including a pregnant 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old female. The crash resulted in the death of the unborn child of the 17-year-old and injuries to both passengers.

Lira was charged with grossly negligent act causing miscarriage or stillbirth, flee and elude third degree, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection to the crash. His bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety for these charges.

This incident remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.