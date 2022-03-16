Car crashes into Ottawa County townhome

The vehicle ended up crashing through the east wall of the building. Police say nobody in the vehicle or townhome was hurt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a townhome Tuesday in Ottawa County.

The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at a building on West Traditions Way.

Police say the vehicle was being driven by a 29-year-old Holland man. He was allegedly trying to pull into a parking spot in front of the townhome when he accidently pressed the pedal instead of the break.

The vehicle ended up crashing through the east wall of the building. Police say nobody in the vehicle or townhome was hurt.

