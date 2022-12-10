GRPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts down but car owners should remain vigilant

Tyler Parker-Keech of Grand Rapids says he knew about the Kia Boyz but he just wasn't careful enough with his new, 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have simmered down quite a bit since this summer, but one recent case shows car owners shouldn't let their guard down completely.

"When I was in the market for a new car I was like, man, I need to be careful if I get a Kia or Hyundai. I wasn't careful enough," said Tyler Parker-Keech of Grand Rapids.

Around 3:30 AM, Parker-Keech's Ring doorbell surveillance video captured four people breaking into his 2020 Hyundai Elentra with standard key ignition.

"Got it a week ago. It was delivered exactly a week later," said Parker-Keech. "I walked out to work this morning. I'm pretty sure I parked there and it was gone."

Right away he knew what had happened.

The 'Kia Boyz' struck again.

"I haven't had a car that was my own in years and it felt so good to finally have one that was mine and wasn't rattling and shaking. We spent all of our savings getting the car and so now we're back to square one with one vehicle."

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the department's seen a significant drop in Kia and Hyundai thefts recently.

He attributes part of that drop to kids being back in school and the temperature dropping.

"But also part of it is groups we've been teaming with including the Urban League and others in the area directly speaking with these youths," said WInstrom. "It's just a small group of individuals. We know who they are. Often times we've arrested the same groups of kids multiple times. Having other involved adults talking with them and very intentionally offering them a different path and something to do."

Parker-Keech is interested in joining a class action lawsuit against Hyundai but for now, he waits to hear an update about his car.

"Get a steering wheel lock. Take care of your cars. I thought things were quieting down with the Kia Boyz or whatever the hell they want to call themselves. But it's still happening."

Hyundai announced it was handing out free steering wheel locks to police departments around the country, however Chief Winstrom said his department hasn't received any.

Hyundai is however releasing a glass break sensor security kit, for a cost, at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar installers.

Plus a software update will be released in 2023 for certain vehicles.

