Neighbors on edge after officer-involved shooting, say car thefts and break-ins are big problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department released body cam video of officers shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, August 25 when GRPD received reports of a man breaking into vehicles on Forrester Street SE and Bonita, south of 28th St.

People who live near where this shooting happened are on edge. Not only because of the shooting, but because car thefts and break-ins have been a real problem in their neighborhood.

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, lives in the neighborhood, along with her brother. Her brother saw the suspect attempting to rifle through his trucks in his driveway, as well as other cars so he called 911.

"He had a hood and a face mask and he thought, 'that looks strange.'

It was shortly before 2 a.m. when this woman says police swarmed the neighborhood.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says two officers approached the man and he ran off. He pointed a gun towards them and both officers fired their gun, striking the man multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The chief says a gun was recovered on scene and this does not appear related to the Kia Boyz.

"Generally, how the Kia Boyz operate, they go as a gang. They go three or four, and this was just one individual," said Winstrom.

Sir Arthur Treadwell, a neighbor, says little ever happens in the neighborhood but just recently there's been a surge of car thefts.

His car was stolen in February.

"Now I put my alarm on so if a window's broken, I'll get a notice but you don't feel safe," said Treadwell. "You don't feel safe in your neighborhood where you felt safe at one time. You don't feel safe anymore."

This woman is thankful police protected them as it couldn't ended differently for her brother.

"He said he started to go out and confront the guy and he said, 'naw, I better call 911,' and so I'm so glad he didn't, because this could've been a worse situation than what it escalated to be."

The officers are on leave as Michigan State Police investigates, per standard procedure.

