WATCH LIVE: Chief Winstrom holds briefing after officers shoot suspect Thursday morning

Police shot the suspect multiple times after he aimed a gun at the officers, according to police. The suspect is expected to survive.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot and injured by two officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department Thursday morning after the man was suspected of breaking into vehicles.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. when GRPD received reports of a man breaking into vehicles in the 3000 block of Forrester Street SE. The suspect fled the scene when officers arrived, then aimed a gun at the officers, according to police.

Both officers shot the man multiple times. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Michigan State Police is now investigating the shooting.

The involved officers have been placed on critical incident leave until the investigation is complete.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. to share more information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

