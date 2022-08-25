Police believe the woman was not the intended target

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a woman was shot Wednesday night while inside a barbershop on the city's southeast side.

Police tell 13 On Your Side it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the corner of Oakdale St. SE and Eastern Ave. SE.

Investigators believe the shooter was aiming at people on the sidewalk outside the barbershop and the woman inside the business was not one of the intended targets.

The victims is now being treated at an area hospital and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

GRPD did not have any information or description of the suspect(s), but say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

