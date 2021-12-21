Court: Child kidnapping suspect can stand trial

Police say he tried to lure boys between the ages of 5 and 13 with a ploy of helping him find his lost dog.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of luring children in an attempt to kidnap them was found competent to stand trial.

Franklin Delano Farley is accused of two separate assaults from back in August in the Alpine and Richmond area near Richmond Park.

Police say Farley tried to lure boys between the ages of 5 and 13 with a ploy of helping him find his lost dog.

The prosecutor says this case is a reminder for parents to talk with their kids about stranger danger.

Farley is a registered sex offender and spent 14 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct against a 13-year-old boy.

He will be back in court in mid-January when the prosecution will call in witnesses.

